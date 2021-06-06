BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s water for residential and commercial customers continues to meet or exceed regulatory standards, according to a Baltimore Department of Public Works statement.
"DPW's annual water quality report shows that Baltimore continues to provide safe, high-quality water and highlights the Department's major infrastructure projects to better protect the Baltimore region's drinking water supply," said Jason W. Mitchell, acting DPW director.
The annual report tells residents the source of the city’s drinking water, how it’s treated, what chemicals it contains and how it meets federal standards for tap water.
The report, also known as the Consumer Confidence Report, is available online for Baltimore City and County residents to review.
Baltimore residents who need a printed copy can call 311, and Baltimore County residents who need one can call 410-396-5352.
