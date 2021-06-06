COVID LATESTHospitalizations At Lowest Levels Since March 2020
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 104 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths Sunday as the state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations continue to decline.

More than 3 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 1.22%.

Hospitalizations went down by 19, now at 283 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 209 are in acute care and 74 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there are 460,575 total confirmed cases and 9,431 deaths.

There are 3,011,906 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,285,876 doses. Of those, 3,273,970 are first doses with 8,153 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,770,997 second doses, 19,758 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 240,909 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state reports 70.8% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine. The state reached Gov. Larry Hogan’s goal of 70% by Memorial Day.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,018 (210) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,832 (636) 15*
Baltimore 65,726 (1,621) 41*
Baltimore City 52,940 (1,207) 24*
Calvert 4,222 (84) 1*
Caroline 2,344 (29) 0*
Carroll 9,494 (246) 6*
Cecil 6,310 (148) 2*
Charles 10,891 (209) 2*
Dorchester 2,839 (64) 1*
Frederick 19,791 (330) 10*
Garrett 2,036 (64) 1*
Harford 16,593 (290) 5*
Howard 19,246 (244) 7*
Kent 1,350 (49) 2*
Montgomery 70,978 (1,558) 51*
Prince George’s 85,185 (1,540) 38*
Queen Anne’s 3,000 (50) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,036 (130) 0*
Somerset 2,613 (40) 0*
Talbot 2,165 (44) 0*
Washington 14,613 (324) 4*
Wicomico 7,689 (172) 0*
Worcester 3,664 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (37) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 25,996 (3) 0*
10-19 47,510 (6) 1*
20-29 84,422 (42) 1*
30-39 78,905 (105) 6*
40-49 68,613 (281) 5*
50-59 68,536 (798) 32*
60-69 45,629 (1,598) 25*
70-79 25,061 (2,394) 43*
80+ 15,903 (4,201) 101*
Data not available 0 (3) 0*
Female 240,923 (4,565) 102*
Male 219,652 (4,866) 112*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 143,138 (3,397) 78*
Asian (NH) 11,124 (320) 11*
White (NH) 162,846 (4,750) 105*
Hispanic 69,740 (829) 18*
Other (NH) 21,470 (100) 1*
Data not available 52,257 (35) 1*

 