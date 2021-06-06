BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire Officials are on the scene of a crash on I-95 N at North Forge and Big Gunpowder.
WHITE MARSH 20-92 I95 BET MM69.0-70.3N (NEW FORGE & BIG GUNPOWDER RIVER) – MVC WORKING RESCUE. ALL LANES BLOCKED. #BCOTRAFFIC @wmvfc pic.twitter.com/NuchT7PB6P
— Baltimore Co. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association (@BaltCoVolFire) June 6, 2021
Officials are reporting multiple injuries. One person is said to be in critical condition. Aviation has been requested.
Drivers should expect delays.
Motor vehicle crash. Northbound I95 at New Forge and Big Gunpowder. Multiple patients w/ 1critical. Aviation requested. Expect delays. 18:19 LS
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) June 6, 2021