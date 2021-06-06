COVID LATESTHospitalizations At Lowest Levels Since March 2020
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire Officials are on the scene of a crash on I-95 N at North Forge and Big Gunpowder.

Officials are reporting multiple injuries. One person is said to be in critical condition. Aviation has been requested.

Drivers should expect delays.

CBS Baltimore Staff