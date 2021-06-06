BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man was shot, wounded and robbed early Sunday in Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.
Officers responded to an area hospital at 1:12 a.m. where the man walked in seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his left arm, police said.
He told officers he was in the area of Hollins Street at Carrollton Avenue when a man robbed and shot him.
Southern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.