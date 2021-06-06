HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Transit Administration Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say is a suspect in an unarmed robbery that occurred May 14 at the Patapsco Light Rail stop, 751 W. Patapsco Avenue, Halethorpe.
Anyone who has information on this man is asked to call MTA Police at 410-454-7720.
Robbery Suspect. Credit: MTA Police