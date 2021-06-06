BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles have placed John Means on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain a day after the team’s ace departed in the first inning after facing just five batters.
O’s ace John Means leaves game in 1st inn vs CLE after just 29 pitches (allowing 2 HRs) with apparent left arm discomfort/injury. Official announcement to come ⚾️@wjzREAD MORE: WATCH LIVE: Baltimore Officials To Announce Indictment In Major Hate Crime
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) June 5, 2021
Means is 4-2 and pitched a no-hitter at Seattle on May 5. He ranks fourth in the American League in ERA (2.28), seventh in innings pitched (71) and tied for 10th in strikeouts (69).READ MORE: Maryland Casinos Set New Monthly Revenue Record
John Means 1st inn exit deemed to be “left shoulder fatigue” per Orioles official announcement ⚾️ @wjz
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) June 5, 2021
Means underwent an MRI exam Sunday morning though the Orioles didn’t have the results when they placed the southpaw on the injured list. Manager Brandon Hyde says, “We’re going to side with caution and see what the results say.”MORE NEWS: Several Baltimore County Public Schools Closing 3 Hours Early Monday Due To Lack Of AC
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)