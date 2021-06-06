COVID LATESTHospitalizations At Lowest Levels Since March 2020
By PATRICK STEVENS
BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles have placed John Means on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain a day after the team’s ace departed in the first inning after facing just five batters.

Means is 4-2 and pitched a no-hitter at Seattle on May 5. He ranks fourth in the American League in ERA (2.28), seventh in innings pitched (71) and tied for 10th in strikeouts (69).

Means underwent an MRI exam Sunday morning though the Orioles didn’t have the results when they placed the southpaw on the injured list. Manager Brandon Hyde says, “We’re going to side with caution and see what the results say.”

