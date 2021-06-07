TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 52-year-old woman.
Tammie Ellis was last seen in the 8800 block of Loch Raven Boulevard in Towson on Sunday.
She may be driving a blue 2016 Toyota Camry with a Virginia tag of USF5506.
She's known to frequent motels and hotels and may be in emotional distress. If you see her, call 911.
#MISSING: Tammie Ellis (52), 5'4, 125lbs, ls in the 8800 block of Loch Raven Blvd in Towson on June 6, 2021. May be driving a blue 2016 Toyota Camry w/a VA tag of USF5506. Known to frequent motels/hotels and may be in emotional distress. If seen call 911 or 410-887-2361.^DJM pic.twitter.com/FwM8FZ8arh
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 7, 2021