By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 52-year-old woman.

Tammie Ellis was last seen in the 8800 block of Loch Raven Boulevard in Towson on Sunday.

She may be driving a blue 2016 Toyota Camry with a Virginia tag of USF5506.

She’s known to frequent motels and hotels and may be in emotional distress. If you see her, call 911.

