EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after an employee was attacked by a customer at a Taco Bell in Edgewater.
Thomas Weitzel Smith, 35, of Edgewater, was charged with assault and destruction of property.
Officer responded to 3091 Solomons Island Road shortly after 11:30 a.m. on June 4 for a report of a disorderly person. The caller stated that a customer threw a rock through the drive-thru window and shattered the glass. Once on the scene, officers learned from the victim that Weitzel-Smith entered the store enraged and using profanity.
When asked to leave by the manager, the suspect threw a stool injuring their hand. Once asked to leave again, Weitzel-Smith threw a rock shattering the drive-thru window. Officers found the suspect on Mayo Road. He was arrested and charged.
It is unclear what led up to this incident.
