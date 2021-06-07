BALTIMORE (WJZ) — ATF Baltimore announced that they are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest of Gary Creek.
Creek, 39, was supposed to self-surrender on June 3 as part of a 15-person indictment. He is believed to be the founder of the Triple-C gang and has been charged as part of a drug distribution and racketeering conspiracy in East Baltimore. Officials said some of the suspects are connected to at least 18 murders and 27 attempted murders.READ MORE: Alleged Triple-C Gang Founder Gary Creek On The Run After Failing To Self-Surrender Thursday, Feds Say
ATF offering $10,000 for info leading to arrest of Gary Creek, alleged Triple C gang founder. Charged in conspiracy responsible for 40+ murders & attempted murders in Baltimore. ATF, @USMarshalsHQ, @BaltimorePolice investigating. Considered armed & dangerous. Call 888-ATF-TIPS pic.twitter.com/ffxxdnyYvN
Creek is a black male with brown eyes. He currently has short dark brown hair. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.
He walks with a significant limp and maybe using a wheelchair. He has a large scar on the right side of his neck, a gold tooth, and tattoos on his both of his upper and lower arms.
Creek was under court-ordered supervised release at the time he became a fugitive. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him if you see him. Immediately call 911 or 888-ATF-TIPS.
Anyone with information should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS or ATFtips@atf.gov.