By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:AC, Baltimore City Schools, early dismissal, Heat, Maryland, virtual learning, Weather

BALTIMORE(WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools announced that buildings without air conditioning will continue with virtual learning on Tuesday.

A complete list of schools without air conditioning can be found here: https://www.baltimorecityschools.org/ac.

All non-essential staff assigned to those buildings will work remotely. Any questions about reporting status should be directed to immediate supervisors.

Meal sites located at those schools will also be closed.

