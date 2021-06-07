BALTIMORE(WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools announced that buildings without air conditioning will continue with virtual learning on Tuesday.
A complete list of schools without air conditioning can be found here: https://www.baltimorecityschools.org/ac.
— Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) June 8, 2021
All non-essential staff assigned to those buildings will work remotely. Any questions about reporting status should be directed to immediate supervisors.
Meal sites located at those schools will also be closed.