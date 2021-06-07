COVID LATESTHospitalizations At Lowest Levels Since March 2020
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Friday morning in the Essex Precinct.

Detectives responded to the unit block of Akin Circle in Middle River shortly before 5:00 a.m. on Friday. Once on the scene, officials found 2 men suffering from gunshot wounds.  Both victims were transported to an area hospital.

Investigators believe this was a targeted attack.

Anyone who may have seen or heard something in the area on Friday morning is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. You may also submit a tip online. 

