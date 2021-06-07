ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Friday morning in the Essex Precinct.
Detectives responded to the unit block of Akin Circle in Middle River shortly before 5:00 a.m. on Friday. Once on the scene, officials found 2 men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to an area hospital.
Investigators believe this was a targeted attack.
Anyone who may have seen or heard something in the area on Friday morning is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. You may also submit a tip online.