BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-count indictment was returned Monday against a man who was seen on surveillance camera striking two Asian American women with a concrete block inside their liquor store last month in what city officials are calling a hate crime.

According to Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, 50-year-old Daryl Doles allegedly attacked the security guard and the two Korean American women on May 2, 2021. The entire attack was caught on a surveillance camera.

John Yun spoke to WJZ last month about the attack on his mother and aunt inside the Wonderland Liquor Store on Pennsylvania Ave in West Baltimore.

“It doesn’t make sense why they would come here to make a living and get treated like this in a community that should embrace (them) because we’ve been here for over 20 something years, we are a part of this community,” said Yun.

Graphic surveillance video shows Yun’s aunt walking to the front of the store trying to close shop, when a man in a red shirt approaches her with a cement block in his hand. He’s then seen pulling her to the ground and beating her with the block.

As his mother tried to help, she was also struck.

The charges include two counts of attempted first-degree murder, nine counts of a hate crime, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, two counts of use of a dangerous weapon with the intention to injure, one count of malicious destruction of property under $1,000 and one count of attempted malicious destruction of property under $1,000.

The attack was a part of an alleged rampage against Asian American businesses. The initial attack happened because an Asian American business owner refused service when he wouldn’t wear a mask as required due to covid regulations.

Doles could face up to two life sentences plus 65 years in prison for his alleged conduct.

