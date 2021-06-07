BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-count indictment was returned Monday against a man who was seen on surveillance camera striking two Asian American women with a concrete block inside their liquor store last month in what city officials are calling a hate crime.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced that Darryl Doles, 50, now faces a number of charges including attempted murder and hate crime charges.

According to the indictment, Doles “went on a rampage” on May 2 and attacked Asian people in 3 separate West Baltimore businesses.

“I want to thank the Baltimore police department for swiftly apprehending this suspect in these racist unacceptable cowardly attacks,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

The state’s attorney laid out a timeline where the suspect allegedly attacked people in 3 Asian-owned businesses in less than 30 minutes. The indictment said the attacks were precipitated because Doles refused to wear a mask.

According to State’s Attorney Mosby, the events started around 11:25 p.m. on May 2. The indictment alleges that “After being denied entry because of his refusal to wear a mask,” Doles returned to Linden Discount Liquors at 904 West North Avenue “with a large piece of lumber and attacked the security guard.”

Ten minutes later Doles allegedly entered another Asian store, 40/40 Liquors about a half a mile away, “kicked a display window display, and said f**k Chinese.”

Then 10 minutes after that, investigators said Doles entered the third store, Wonder Land Liquors at 2045 Pennsylvania Avenue and allegedly attacked 2 Korean women.

The state’s attorney said Doles’ derogatory rhetoric towards Asian people on multiple occasions that night help to build the case for hate crime charges.

“We will not tolerate racially motivated crimes of violence inflicted on members of our community,” said State’s Attorney Mosby.

Mosby reiterated that Doles is innocent until proven guilty. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Doles is being held without bond.

Doles could face up to two life sentences plus 65 years in prison for his alleged conduct.