BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Horseshoe Casino announced plans to hire 100 table game dealers with a guaranteed $25 per hour starting rate on Monday.
This comes following an increase in patrons after COVID-19 restrictions relaxed in Baltimore.
“We have seen a dramatic increase in the number of guests visiting the casino in recent weeks,” said Horseshoe Baltimore Senior Vice President and General Manager Randy Conroy. “As demand returns to pre-pandemic levels, we’re excited to be creating scores of jobs that not only pay extremely well but offer a comprehensive benefits package and great career advancement potential.”
Horseshoe said candidates will be trained in paid dealer academies within the coming months. Previous experience or training is not required to attend the academies. All sessions will be held at the casino and dealer candidates will earn $11.75 per hour as they complete the training sessions.
Four-hour dealer academy classes run Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Evening class times are available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eight-hour classes run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those hired to fill the table games positions will receive a $500 signing bonus after their first 90 days of employment and a $1,000 bonus after a year of employment. The $25 per hour guarantee is the combination of wages, tips and incentive pay for each hour a dealer works upon successful completion of a training academy or if hired with qualifying training from another casino.
Interested candidates must register to attend a virtual information session. More information about open positions at the casino is available online. Those interested in learning more about open positions can also email the Horseshoe Baltimore recruiting team at HorseshoeRecruitment@caesars.com.