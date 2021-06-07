BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another hot day is ahead as temperatures remain in the 90s again with an increase in humidity on Tuesday.
The high is forecasted to be 90 degrees and according to WJZ’s furturecast, a late-day thunderstorm is possible.READ MORE: New Details Released In Efraim Gordon's Murder, 5 Suspects Involved Including 2 Juveniles
On #WJZ more heat then a big drop in the temperatures coming our way. pic.twitter.com/bxzd8GQR9c
— Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) June 7, 2021
Temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-90s for the next few days. There is also an expected rise in humidity which increases the chance of thunderstorms. Lows are only expected to reach the 70s at night.
Relief from the heat is expected closer to the weekend with highs only forecasted to reach 74 degrees on Friday.
