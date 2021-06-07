BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another hot day is ahead as temperatures rise into the 90s again with an increase in humidity on Monday.
Meteorologist Meg McNamara said it'll feel like it's 100 degrees.
A hot and sticky Monday ahead with temperatures eventually returning to near normal towards the end of the work week! We have a chance for storms each and every day this week and that chance increases over the next few days. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/tGygYCEVCn
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) June 7, 2021
Temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-90s for the next few days. There is also an expected rise in humidity which increases the chance of thunderstorms. Lows are only expected to reach the 70s at night.
