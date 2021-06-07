BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New Details from charging documents revealed that 5 suspects were involved in the murder of Israeli tourist, Efraim Gordon.

Baltimore City Police announced on Friday that 3 teenagers were arrested and charged in connection to the murder of the Israeli tourist who was visiting Baltimore for a family wedding. William Clinton III, 18, a 16-year-old, and 17-year-old are all being held without bond.

Details from one of the charging documents in Gordon’s murder revealed that multiple surveillance footage in the neighborhood along with physical evidence including a stolen car helped identify the suspects. The charging documents from police also revealed that 2 other suspects were involved.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Fords Lane for a reported shooting on May 3 shortly after 12:00 a.m. Once on the scene, officials found Gordon suffering from one gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to an area hospital and later died.

The report revealed that surveillance video in the neighborhood captured a confrontation between Gordon and 3 suspects. One of those suspects pointed a handgun at him but did not detail why he was shot.

Seconds later, the suspects were seen running to a stolen burgundy Lexus SUV and fled the scene.

Police said Clinton was the driver of that vehicle. About a week later, detectives released gas station surveillance footage showing 2 persons of interest about an hour after the shooting. Clinton was not identified in the video.

On Friday, WJZ spoke with Gordon’s family who said they hope justice will be served in court.

“This is a step toward healing for us,” said Sarah Marshall, Efraim Gordon’s cousin. “You can’t kill someone and be back out on the street,. It just doesn’t work that way.”

Police said Clinton will be indicted tomorrow. Officials have not confirmed in the other 2 suspects have been caught yet.