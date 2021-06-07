COVID LATESTPositivity Rate Nears 1%, Metrics Trend Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police said two people were injured after a fight between people playing mini-golf together. Officials said a 23-year-old woman has been arrested.

Authorities said the assault occurred near 18th Street and Philadelphia Ave. On the scene, officials found 2 stabbing victims.

One victim was treated on the scene but refused further treatment. The second was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said N’Gai Naamone Lincoln Junior of Havre De Grace was arrested and is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and weapon ordinance violation.

NOTE: This article was originally published June 7 and has been updated.

