OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police said two people were injured after a fight between people playing mini-golf together. Officials said a 23-year-old woman has been arrested.
Authorities said the assault occurred near 18th Street and Philadelphia Ave. On the scene, officials found 2 stabbing victims.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Ends Pandemic Emergency Order As Vaccination Rates Grow
One victim was treated on the scene but refused further treatment. The second was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police said N’Gai Naamone Lincoln Junior of Havre De Grace was arrested and is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and weapon ordinance violation.
Police said N'Gai Naamone Lincoln Junior of Havre De Grace was arrested and is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and weapon ordinance violation.
UPDATE (6/6/2021 7:50 P.M.): One suspect is in custody. One victim was treated by Ocean City Fire/EMS and refused further treatment. The second victim was transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional. This is still an active investigation.
NOTE: This article was originally published June 7 and has been updated.