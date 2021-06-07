DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County officials are on the scene of a tractor-trailer collision involving a train in Dundalk.
Officials responded shortly before 4:00 p.m. to Broening Hwy & Ralls Ave for a reported "train versus truck" collision. At this time, there are no reported injuries.
Police said there aren't any hazardous materials leaking from either vehicle.
Train tracks in the area have been shut down while police continue to investigate.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story.