COVID LATESTHospitalizations At Lowest Levels Since March 2020
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Dundalk, Maryland, news, Tractor Trailer, Train collision

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County officials are on the scene of a tractor-trailer collision involving a train in Dundalk.

Officials responded shortly before 4:00 p.m. to Broening Hwy & Ralls Ave for a reported “train versus truck” collision. At this time, there are no reported injuries.

READ MORE: As Maryland Heats Up, Cicadas Chirp Louder

Police said there aren’t any hazardous materials leaking from either vehicle.

READ MORE: 'No One Is Safe From This Threat' Cybersecurity Experts Give Tips On How To Stay Safe Online

Train tracks in the area have been shut down while police continue to investigate.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

MORE NEWS: LIST: Open Baltimore Businesses And Their COVID Restrictions, According To The Downtown Partnership

 

CBS Baltimore Staff