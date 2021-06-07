TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Due to a lack of air-conditioning, several Baltimore County Public Schools are closing three hours Monday.
The following schools will be dismissing early.
- Deer Park Middle Magnet School, located at 9830 Winands Road, Randallstown, MD 21133
- Owings Mills Elementary School, located at 10824 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117
- Prettyboy Elementary School, located at 19810 Middletown Road, Freeland, MD 21053
- Seneca Elementary School, located at 545 Carrollwood Road, Baltimore, MD 21220
- Sparks Elementary School, located at 601 Belfast Road, Sparks, MD 21152
- Towson High School, located at 69 Cedar Avenue, Towson, MD 21286
All afternoon and evening activities at these schools are also canceled for June 7.
Several Baltimore City Schools also closed due to a lack of AC.