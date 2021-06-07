TOWSON, MD (WJZ) — Towson University is planning for a full, working campus this fall, meaning all faculty, staff, and students on campus must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
To make sure that this happens, the school is partnering with the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center to offer free vaccine appointments specifically for the Towson University family.
The vaccine clinic will be between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. June 7 and 9 at the hospital’s campus, 7501 Osler Drive. Students, faculty and staff must register through the St. Joseph’s website. Appointments for the second dose will be given after the first.
