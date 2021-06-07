COVID LATESTHospitalizations At Lowest Levels Since March 2020
By CBS Baltimore Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Fireboats from the Washington D.C. Fire and EMS inspecting the 14th Street Bridge Monday morning found and rescued a wayward peregrine falcon struggling to stay afloat as catfish circled, the agency tweeted Monday.

Firefighters rescued the bird and turned it over to the city’s animal welfare agency.

