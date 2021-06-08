OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Seven suspects were sentenced in a couple of assaults along the Ocean City, Maryland boardwalk last summer.
All of the suspects pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for two assaults in June 2020 in Worcester County Circuit Court over several months.READ MORE: Ocean City Police Investigating Serious Assault, Suspect In Custody
The assaults occurred on June 9, 2020 between 10 and 11 p.m. when Ocean City Police responded to the boardwalk near 11th and 15th streets. Officers determined the same group was responsible in both incidents. Using city watch cameras and cell phone video, police released images of the suspects and with the help of the public identified the suspects.READ MORE: Ocean City, Maryland Police Make 120+ Arrests, Step Up Presence In Response To Boardwalk Violence
The following people were charged in the incidents:MORE NEWS: Victim In Ocean City Boardwalk Assault Identified, Not Cooperating With Police
- Marquis Trajon Demby, 23, Lincoln, DE, sentenced to 10 years in prison.
- Marcus Dashawn Butler, 28, Cambridge, MD, sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but 7 years suspended.
- Orlando Manship Nichols Jr, 21, Cambridge, MD, sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but 6 years suspended.
- Xavier Jamal Spencer, 20, Cambridge, MD, sentenced to 10 years in prison.
- Daveione K Cephas, 21, Cambridge, MD, sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but 6 years suspended.
- Cortez Murray, 24, Easton, MD, sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but 6 years suspended.
- Kabreon Nichols, 19, Cambridge, MD, sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but 5 years suspended.
The Ocean City Police Department wants to remind citizens that if they see something, say something. If you see something suspicious, or have concerns about possible criminal activity occurring in Ocean City, reach out to us. We encourage you to call our Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email us at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610.