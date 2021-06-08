HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said a 42-year-old man from Anne Arundel County was arrested and charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor.
Maryland State Police said Catalino Lopez Cordova of Gambrills solicited sex from an undercover trooper who posed as a child on the internet.
Investigators said Cordova initiated a conversation Thursday with the trooper on an online dating app while the trooper was posing as a 14-year-old girl.
Cordova reportedly arranged a meeting with the girl that day in Hanover. When he arrived at the meeting place, he was arrested.
