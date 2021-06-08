COVID LATESTHospitalizations At Lowest Levels Since March 2020
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools announced that buildings without air conditioning will continue with virtual learning on Tuesday.

A complete list of schools without air conditioning can be found here: https://www.baltimorecityschools.org/ac.

All non-essential staff assigned to those buildings will work remotely. Any questions about reporting status should be directed to immediate supervisors.

Meal sites located at those schools will also be closed.

In Baltimore County, Deer Park Middle Magnet School and Owings Mills Elementary School will be all virtual.

