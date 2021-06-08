BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools announced that buildings without air conditioning will continue with virtual learning on Tuesday.
A complete list of schools without air conditioning can be found here: https://www.baltimorecityschools.org/ac.
Schools with no AC will participate in virtual learning Tuesday, June 8. Full announcement and list of schools at https://t.co/S7ymrcqEn7.
All non-essential staff assigned to those buildings will work remotely. Any questions about reporting status should be directed to immediate supervisors.
Meal sites located at those schools will also be closed.
In Baltimore County, Deer Park Middle Magnet School and Owings Mills Elementary School will be all virtual.
UPDATE: For Tuesday, June 8, 2021, A/C has been restored at Loch Raven Technical Academy and White Oak School.
Only 2 schools will be all virtual:
-Deer Park Middle Magnet School
-Owings Mills Elementary School
