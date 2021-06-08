BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department will host a hiring event at Woodlawn High School on Saturday, June 12.
The hiring event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be recruiters on-site and applications can be completed in person.
Interested participants can apply at joinbaltimorecountypd.com.
For more information, please call 410-887-5542 or email recruiters@baltimorecountymd.gov.
