By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department will host a hiring event at Woodlawn High School on Saturday, June 12.

The hiring event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be recruiters on-site and applications can be completed in person.

Interested participants can apply at joinbaltimorecountypd.com.

For more information, please call 410-887-5542 or email recruiters@baltimorecountymd.gov.

 

