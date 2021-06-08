WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — In a unanimous decision Monday, the Carroll County Board of Education approved a resolution requesting that Governor Larry Hogan adjust the state’s indoor mask order to exclude schools.
The request was sent Tuesday morning.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Ends Pandemic Emergency Order As Vaccination Rates Grow
The mask order was lifted May 15, except for public transit, hospitals and schools. The Board made the request that schools be taken out of the order by the end of the school year, in time for summer recovery and the new school year.READ MORE: Fresh, Fried, And Crispy: Baltimore's Own Tim Chyno Chin To Be Featured On New Netflix Series
The request states that “any benefits of wearing face coverings indoors is offset by the damage to the physical and mental wellbeing and health of students.”
If the governor approves the board’s request, the board will need to meet again to vote on how the school’s mask policy will change.MORE NEWS: New Study Shows Increase In Overdose Deaths During Pandemic, More Drugs Laced With Fentanyl