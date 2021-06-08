COVID LATESTPositivity Rate Nears 1%, Metrics Trend Down
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Baltimore, Heat Wave, humidity, Maryland, Rain, Thunderstorms, Weather, Weather Stories

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cecil County until 4:30 p.m.

The NWS has also issued a flash flood warning for Cecil County until 7:00 p.m. Harford County is under an areal flood warning until 9:30 p.m.

Thunderstorms are moving across the region. Temperatures in the area have dropped but the humidity still remains.

 

 

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

 

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Vaccination Latest: More Than Half Of Eligible Marylanders Are Fully Vaccinated

 