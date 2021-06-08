BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cecil County until 4:30 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cecil County in MD until 4:30pm.
The NWS has also issued a flash flood warning for Cecil County until 7:00 p.m. Harford County is under an areal flood warning until 9:30 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning including Cecil County, MD until 7:00 PM EDT
Flood warnings for parts of Harford and Cecil county now.
Thunderstorms are moving across the region. Temperatures in the area have dropped but the humidity still remains.
Thundershowers moving across the region dropped temps by over 12 degrees quickly! but the humidity remains!
