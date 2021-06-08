BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Beginning tomorrow, Netflix subscribers will be able to watch Baltimore’s own, Tim Chyno Chin, show the world some of the best fried food the Charm City has to offer. The new series, Fresh, Fried and Crispy will begin streaming at midnight on June 9.

Decked out head to toe in old bay-themed clothing with a bright blue beard, Tim Chyno Chin is ready to represent Baltimore on this new Netflix show.

“They formulated this show around finding the best fried food in America so they reached out, they found this sandwich that I had created,” said Chin.

The colossal crab sandwich is just one of the meals he’s showing off on one Baltimore episode of the series. The sandwich is topped with soft shell crab, crab cake and bacon caught the eye of Netflix producers as they were looking for fried food around the country.

The sandwich that he created with the local oyster at Mount Vernon Marketplace went viral 2 years ago. “It went viral, it had a few million views a couple hundred thousand shares. They reached out and said hey we need to know more about that sandwich,” said Chin.

The food personality is known as the Baltimore foodie on Instagram. He will showcase his favorite dishes in the city alongside the show’s host Daym Drops.

“We’re doing a couple pieces here inside of the Mount Vernon Marketplace. The lump crab dumplings from pinch Dumplings as well as the fried pork belly sandwich from between two buns,” said Chin.

It’s a big moment for Chino who’s hoping everyone will see just how amazing Charm City’s fried food can be.

“We’re just going to ride the wave and see where it takes us,” Chin added.