By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gary Creek, the alleged founder of the “Triple-C” gang has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a 3-hour standoff with police in Georgia.

According to Georgia officials, Creek took hostages and fired at officers before killing himself. The hostages were not injured. The first reports for the barricade situation came in around 1:00 p.m.

Yesterday, ATF Baltimore announced that we’re offering a $10,000 reward for any information that led to an arrest of Creek.

Creek, 39, was supposed to self-surrender on June 3 as part of a 15-person indictment.

He was believed to be the founder of the Triple-C gang and was facing a number of charges related to a drug distribution and racketeering conspiracy in East Baltimore. Officials said some of his accomplices are connected to at least 18 murders and 27 attempted murders.

 

