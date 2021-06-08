BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gary Creek, the alleged founder of the “Triple-C” gang has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a 3-hour standoff with police in Georgia.
***UPDATE*** at 1720, the barricaded suspect has been identified as Gary Anthony Creek, a fugitive from the Baltimore, MD area. For more information on the original arrest warrants, please contact the @ATFBaltimore field office. https://t.co/SnVgTI0eKmREAD MORE: Alleged Triple-C Gang Founder Gary Creek On The Run After Failing To Self-Surrender Thursday, Feds Say
— Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) June 8, 2021
According to Georgia officials, Creek took hostages and fired at officers before killing himself. The hostages were not injured. The first reports for the barricade situation came in around 1:00 p.m.
*** UPDATE*** at 1602. The apartment has been cleared. The suspect is deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Adair Lane will be reopened shortly. The hostages were not injured during this incident. Officers and Deputies were not injured during this incident. https://t.co/9HApnQJxTI
— Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) June 8, 2021READ MORE: ATF Baltimore Offers $10K Reward For Information On Alleged 'Triple-C' Gang Founder, Gary Creek, Whereabouts
Yesterday, ATF Baltimore announced that we’re offering a $10,000 reward for any information that led to an arrest of Creek.
Creek, 39, was supposed to self-surrender on June 3 as part of a 15-person indictment.
He was believed to be the founder of the Triple-C gang and was facing a number of charges related to a drug distribution and racketeering conspiracy in East Baltimore. Officials said some of his accomplices are connected to at least 18 murders and 27 attempted murders.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now