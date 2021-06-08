BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another warm day is expected for Wednesday as temperatures are expected to remain in the low 90s.
There is the possibility for an afternoon storm in the forecast. Scattered storms moved across the state on Tuesday. The humidity is still expected to be high.READ MORE: Gary Creek, Alleged Founder Of The 'Triple-C' Gang, Dead In Georgia After 3-Hour Barricade
On #WJZ a nice drop in the temperature is on the way! pic.twitter.com/SDXb3pUyGd
— Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) June 8, 2021
Relief from the heat is expected to begin on Thursday and last through the weekend. The forecasted high for Friday is 72 degrees and temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s throughout the weekend.
