BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Though we’re in the midst of the summer off period for most NFL teams, the preparations, and rankings for the 2021 season have begun. To that end, analytics site Pro Football Focus released their rankings of the best head coaches in the league and Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh is high up on the list.

Entering his 14th year with the team, Harbaugh checks in at No. 2 in the rankings behind only Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. PFF analyst Eric Eager compiled the list and it was done by analyzing the each coach’s ability to “get more wins out of his team than wins above replacement of their roster, their ability to win games by multiple scores (as well as lose relatively few games by multiple scores) and fourth-down decisions.”

For Harbaugh, Eager notes that his work in adapting to the style of the NFL game is why he’s so high up on the list. And, his fourth down decision making, in terms of when to go for it and when not to, received specific mention as Harbaugh was one of the best in the league on that front.

“Whether it’s by building defenses from back to front, adapting his team to suit the needs of a once-in-a-generation talent at the quarterback position or listening to the math on fourth-down decision-making (he went for it 64% of the time when he should have in 2020, among the league’s highest rates), Harbaugh is one of the best coaches in the league currently and has a Hall of Fame case to make,” Eager wrote.

The only other AFC North coach that made Eager’s list? Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski who rounded out the list in the No. 7 spot.