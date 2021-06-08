ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two westbound lanes of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge are now reopened after they were initially closed due to a crash with injuries.
Motorists should expect delays in both directions as police continue to investigate the multi-vehicle crash.READ MORE: Olympic-Style Charm City Games Returns For Summer 2021
From Chopper 13, you could see a tow truck leaving the scene with a van involved in the crash. Two more vehicles remain on site as crews clean up the crash scene.
At least one person was airlifted by Maryland State Police to an area hospital.READ MORE: Woman Struck, Killed By Tractor-Trailer On Route 50 In Prince George's County
To get the latest information call, 1-877-BAYSPAN.
Crash response continues on the WB span of the Bay Bridge. WB center and right lanes have reopened. WB and EB delays at 3 miles. 1-877-BAYSPAN #mdtraffic #MDShorebound
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) June 8, 2021MORE NEWS: Cicadas Likely Captured On Weather Radar In Maryland As Peak Season Underway