BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another hot and humid day is expected as temperatures remain in the 90s on Tuesday.
The high is forecasted to be 90 degrees and a late-day thunderstorm is possible according to WJZ's Futurecast.
Muggy start to the day! Building heat and humidity will likely result in some thunderstorms by the afternoon. @wjz. pic.twitter.com/bqMenIpNGc
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) June 8, 2021
Temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-90s for the next few days. There is also an expected rise in humidity which increases the risk of storms throughout the week. Lows are only expected to reach the 70s at night.
Relief from the heat is expected closer to the weekend with highs only forecasted to reach 74 degrees on Friday.
