BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks announced Tuesday that the second annual Charm City Games will take place this summer. It’s an Olympic-style sports tournament designed for the city’s teens to “rep their district” with some friendly competition.
Teens between 12- and 14-years-old from the city's 14 districts can compete in the week-long tournament in soccer, basketball, track and field, and tennis matches for a chance at the Charm City Cup. District 1, winners of the 2019 Charm City Games, currently hold the cup.
The tournament will take place from July 10-16, and registration is now open for parents to register their athletes or even a team. The event also needs parents and community members to volunteer.
“The Inaugural Charm City Games in 2019 was a major success for the young residents of Baltimore and their families,” said Reginald Moore, executive director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks. “Our agency is always ready to step up to the challenge of making sure our youth remain engaged and to provide innovative approaches to recreation. Charm City Games allows us to do just that, and we are so glad that we will see its return in 2021.”
For more information, join one of these virtual info sessions:
CCG Info Session #1, Tuesday, June 8 from 6 p.m. -7 p.m.
- Join Online
- Meeting ID: 979 8934 1965
- Passcode: BCRP
- Dial-in Number: +1 (301)-715 -8592
- Meeting ID: 979 8934 1965
- Passcode: 935533
CCG Info Session #2, Tuesday, June 15 from 6 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Join Online
- Meeting ID: 956 8620 6773
- Passcode: BCRP
- Dial-in Number: +1 (301)-715 -8592
- Meeting ID: 956 8620 6773
- Passcode: 574052
