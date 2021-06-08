BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of Fells Point businesses say they are prepared to hold their city taxes, minor privilege fees and permit fees hostage until Baltimore increases police enforcement and municipal service in the area, according to a letter signed by 37 neighborhood restaurants and storefronts.

The announcement comes after three men were shot Saturday night on Thames Street and Aliceanna Street.

“What is happening in our front yard — the chaos and lawlessness that escalated this weekend into another night of tragic, unspeakable gun violence — has been going on for far too long,” said the letter addressed to Mayor Brandon Scott, Councilman Zeke Cohen, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison.

The businesses plan to place the funds withheld into an escrow account until the city meets four demands:

Pick up the trash

Enforce traffic and parking laws through tickets and towing

Stop illegal open-air alcohol and drug sales

Empower police to responsibly do their job

The letter said that the minor crime that police “ignore” is what lead to incidents like the weekend shooting.

“When it comes to prostitution, public urination and defecation, and the illegal sale and consumption of alcohol and illicit drugs on the streets, we know these crimes are not as serious as the carjackings, shootings, and homicides that have become routine,” read the letter. “But, as this past weekend proved, a culture of lawlessness rarely remains confined to petty offenses and invariably leads to the kinds of violence and tragedy we witnessed late Saturday night.”

The businesses closed the letter by saying that the neighborhood is “one of the crown jewels of Baltimore,” and that the small problems that are taking root downtown could lead to the collapse of the neighborhood.

“Frankly, it’s pathetic that we have to ask for these basics,” the letter read. “But this is where we are.”

Here are the businesses and their owners, in alphabetical order, who signed the letter:

Abbey Burger – Marigot Miller

Admiral’s Cup – Darin Mislan

Ale Mary’s -Tom Rivers

Alexander’s Tavern – Carrie Podles

aMuse Toys -Claudia Towles

Barcocina – Shane Gerken

Barley’s Backyard – William Packo

Bertha’s – Andy Norris

BOP Pizza – Mike Beckner

Denzel’s Shark Bar Grill – Denzel Washington

Dogwatch Tavern – Marka Browning

EC Pops – Doug Yeakey & Lance Sovine

Emporium Collagia -Luana Kaufmann

Fells Point Creamery – Essayas Hable

Fells Point Surf Shop- Alison Schuch

Friends and Family- Ginny Lawhorn

Koopers Tavern- Patrick Russell

Luna Garden- Jascy Jones

Max’s Taphouse- Ron Furman

Papi’s- Charlie Gerde

Party Dress – Susan Singer

Pie in the Sky – Murat Mercan

Poppy & Stella – Kelley Heuisler

Red Star – Kevin Havens

Rodos Bar – Mike Katris

Slainte – Kaite Russell

SuCasa – Nick Johnson

Thames Street Oyster House – Candace Beattie

The Admiral Fell Inn – Ted Jabara

The Choptank – Alex Smith

The Horse You Came In On – Eric Mathias

The Point – Erica Russo

The Pretzel Twist – Essayas Hable

The Rockwell – Bryan Burkert

The Waterfront – Kevin Havens

The Wharf Rat – Sean Brescia & Jennifer Olivia

Zelda Zen – Beth Hawks

Read the full letter here: