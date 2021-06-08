OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed guard Michael Schofield.
The team announced the move Tuesday. Schofield played 11 games last season for the Carolina Panthers, starting three.
Prior to that, Schofield played for the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos. The 30-year-old Schofield has appeared in 87 career games with 69 starts.
Schofield started all 16 games for the Chargers in 2018 and 2019. He spent time last season on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Denver drafted Schofield in the third round in 2014 out of Michigan.
