FINKSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — The office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a series of mailbox explosions in Carroll County last week.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office investigated several mailbox explosions starting on Mary 28, 2021 in the 1900 block of Mill Green Road in Finksburg.
Three more were reported, the latest on June 5 in the 1200 block of Bollinger Road in Westminster. Authorities believe fireworks are being used in the explosions.
Mailboxes were destroyed in the following locations:
- 1900 block of Green Mill Road, Finksburg
- 2000 block of Carrollton Road, Finksburg
- 3500 block of Niner Road, Finksburg
- 1200 block Bollinger Road, Westminster
The Office of the State Fire Marshal requests those living in the area or anyone passing through or who had their mailbox damaged due to an explosive and did not report it to call the Northeast Regional Arson Tipline at 410-386-3050.