COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said they are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision on Route 50 in College Park that happened early Tuesday morning.
Troopers reported around 3:30 a.m. to the collision, which involved a tractor-trailer, at the eastbound lanes of Route 50 near Route 301.
Investigators said the victim, who was identified as a woman who is not from Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene. They said the woman has been identified and her next of kin are being notified.
Investigators said the woman was struck when she was walking in the road. The driver of the tractor-trailer stayed on the scene.
The eastbound lanes of Route 50 were closed for 3 hours for the investigation. No charges have been filed.