CHELTENHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police said a 19-year-old man from Temple Hills died in a fiery crash Sunday afternoon in Cheltenham.
Officers responded at 5:40 p.m. to the 9400 Block of Surratts Road for a single-vehicle crash. Police said the driver, identified as Latrell McCants, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators said McCants was heading south on Surratts Road when, for reasons unknown, his car left the road and struck a pole. The car then reportedly caught on fire.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.