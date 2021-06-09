WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were evaluated at the FBI Building in Windsor Mill after an unidentified chemical “became aerosolized,” according to Baltimore County Fire.
The FBI said a package was opened containing an unknown substance, and out of an abundance of caution, two employees were transported to a hospital for medical observation.READ MORE: Fire Reported At Amazon Warehouse In Perryville
According to Baltimore County Fire, one of the 3 people has minor injuries.
The call came around 1:42 p.m. at the building at the 2600 block of Lord Baltimore Drive in Windsor Mill.
Fire, EMS and hazmat personnel are o/s at the FBI Building, 2600 blk Lord Balto Dr, 21244. One patient transported w minor injuries re: exposure to unidentified chemical. Several patients evaluated at scene. DT 142. EA
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) June 9, 2021
