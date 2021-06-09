COVID LATESTStatewide Positivity Rate Drops Below 1%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, FBI Building, Hazmat, Windsor Mill

WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were evaluated at the FBI Building in Windsor Mill after an unidentified chemical “became aerosolized,” according to Baltimore County Fire.

The FBI said a package was opened containing an unknown substance, and out of an abundance of caution, two employees were transported to a hospital for medical observation.

According to Baltimore County Fire, one of the 3 people has minor injuries.

The call came around 1:42 p.m. at the building at the 2600 block of Lord Baltimore Drive in Windsor Mill.

CBS Baltimore Staff