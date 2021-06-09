BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 61-year-old man was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning in southwest Baltimore.
Baltimore City Police officers were called to the 200 block of South London Avenue to investigate a discharging around 12:09 a.m.
They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Medics took him to an area hospital to be treated for non- life threatening injuries.
So far this year 287 people were injured in shootings, 144 were killed. The numbers are up from this time last year.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2488.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.