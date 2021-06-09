COVID LATESTStatewide Positivity Rate Drops Below 1%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Amazon Warehouse, Cecil County, Fire, Maryland News, Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A fire on the roof of the Amazon Warehouse in Perryville prompted an evacuation of the building, according to the Susquehanna Hose Company.

The two-alarm fire broke out on the roof Tuesday afternoon. The State Fire Marshall has ruled the fire as accidental.

READ MORE: Mayor Brandon Scott Announces Virtual Town Hall Meeting For Fells Point Community

Officials said it was caused by an issue with the solar panel system on the roof. The building was evacuated as crews work to extinguish the fire. No one was injured during the incident.

READ MORE: Visible Fells Point Patrols, Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled After Business Owners Reach ‘Breaking Point’ And Demand Action

Officials have reported an estimated $500,000 in damages.

MORE NEWS: 3 Suspects In Custody Following Officer-Involved Shooting In PG County

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff