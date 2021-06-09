PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A fire on the roof of the Amazon Warehouse in Perryville prompted an evacuation of the building, according to the Susquehanna Hose Company.
The two-alarm fire broke out on the roof Tuesday afternoon. The State Fire Marshall has ruled the fire as accidental.
Officials said it was caused by an issue with the solar panel system on the roof. The building was evacuated as crews work to extinguish the fire. No one was injured during the incident.
Officials have reported an estimated $500,000 in damages.
