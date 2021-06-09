ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two Anne Arundel County Police officers rescued a snapping turtle after he was found in traffic.
The officers moved him to safety so he could continue on his way.
Officers France and Rivers came across this snapping turtle causing quite the traffic hazard…they made sure to move to him safety so he could continue his morning rounds. Where will he be spotted next? Name suggestions welcome! pic.twitter.com/PLoqaKz3K3
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 9, 2021