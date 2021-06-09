COVID LATESTStatewide Positivity Rate Drops Below 1%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Animal Rescue, Anne Arundel County police, Local TV, snapping turtle

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two Anne Arundel County Police officers rescued a snapping turtle after he was found in traffic.

The officers moved him to safety so he could continue on his way.

CBS Baltimore Staff