COVID LATESTStatewide Positivity Rate Drops Below 1%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Makaya Caver, Middle River, Missing Teen

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a 15-year-old last seen in Middle River on Wednesday evening.

Makaya Carver was last seen wearing a red bonnet, a camouflaged shirt, grey sweatpants and black Nike sandals.

READ MORE: Two Plead Guilty In Destructive Device Case, Attempted To Burn Down Ex-Girlfriend's House

Carver was on foot carrying only her cell phone and charger.

Anyone with information on Carver’s whereabouts is asked to call 410-307-2020.

READ MORE: Community Assistance Network Begins Renovations Of Food Pantry In Baltimore County

 

CBS Baltimore Staff