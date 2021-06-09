BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a 15-year-old last seen in Middle River on Wednesday evening.
Makaya Carver was last seen wearing a red bonnet, a camouflaged shirt, grey sweatpants and black Nike sandals.
Carver was on foot carrying only her cell phone and charger.
Anyone with information on Carver's whereabouts is asked to call 410-307-2020.
