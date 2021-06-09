BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, better known as BARCS, is waiving adoption fees through June 13 after shelter officials say the shelter is out of space.

“We have taken in a lot of new animals in the last several days and are out of space,” BARCS said in a post on Facebook. “As an open-admission shelter, we take in every animal that comes to us in need.”

A large influx of lost and surrendered animals created an urgent situation for them and they need animals to be adopted.

Here’s some of the dogs available for adoption:

Kiki: This 10-year-old girl is at the shelter because her owners passed away. She is a sweet older lady who has some medical concerns that are being treated with supplements. She has experience with other animals and kids and is housebroken. She loves warm sun spots, cozy beds to take a snoozle in and lots of head scratches.

Smiley: This 9-year-old girl is at the shelter because she was lost. She is not good with other dogs, but loves to run around a fenced yard and play with her toys! This senior gal still has a lot of pep in her step.

Landonna: This year old girl is at the shelter because she was lost. She’s not good with cats or young children, but would love a doggy friend to play with. She has lots of energy! She would do best in a home with a private, secure space to exercise and play. We do not think she would thrive in tight, traditional city living. She is housebroken and knows her basic commands. Will happily sit for treats when told she is a beautiful angel!

Tier: Another 9-year-old lady is at the shelter because her owner passed away. She would need to meet any potential doggy roommates before placement. She is a very nice lady on leash and would love a human who enjoys neighborhood strolls together! She is housetrained, crate trained and loves to receive all the pets and treats

Fire Bear: This 2-year-old lady was rescued after she was left outside in 111 degree with no shade or shade. There are no restrictions for her placement. She loves to pose for photos if treats and baby talk are involved! Very sweet and friendly and enjoys going for long walks in the shade. She is currently underweight and needs an adopter who will help her get to a healthy size.

Ezra: This 3-year-old boy was an owner surrender. He needs a home without cats, male dogs or young children. Ezra is a zealous, stocky bowling ball. Even with his short little legs, he can deliver quite the punch when he jumps, so he needs a family with an interest in training and (literally) standing their ground

Lorek: This 8-year-old boy is a lost dog taken in by the shelter. There are no restrictions for his placement. He’s friendly and calm boy with the bestest big ears. Working on his doggy hypnosis skills with his sweet stare—you WILL give him lots of treatos… all the treatos…

Jaden: This 5-year-old lady is another owner surrender. She’s better with older children. He’s 102 pounds of pure love! She enjoys lots of walks, treats and playing with her toys. Her last human described her as being “friendly and obedient”

Wilma: This 5-year-old girl was also lost. SHe has no restrictions of her placement. She’s nicknamed “cuddles” for a reason! This sweet bug will give you both of her front paws on your lap to give you a little hug and get her head touching your chest. We think she likes hearing heartbeats. We are currently treating her for a mild case of dermatitis

There are more animals available that you can view on their website.