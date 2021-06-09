COVID LATESTStatewide Positivity Rate Drops Below 1%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, covid positivity rate, COVID-19, Health, Maryland, Vaccinations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 126 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 1% and hospitalizations continue to decline.

More than three million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.95%.

Hospitalizations went down by 32, now at 243 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 177 are in acute care and 66 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there are 460,863 total confirmed cases and 9,442 deaths.

There are 3,057,322 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,351,273 doses. Of those, 3,293,951 are first doses with 9,030 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,814,384 second doses, 20,699 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 242,938 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 909 in the last day.

The state reported 71.2% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state reached Gov. Larry Hogan’s goal of 70% by Memorial Day.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,025 (210) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,862 (637) 15*
Baltimore 65,771 (1,622) 41*
Baltimore City 52,967 (1,212) 24*
Calvert 4,227 (84) 1*
Caroline 2,347 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,503 (246) 6*
Cecil 6,311 (150) 2*
Charles 10,899 (209) 2*
Dorchester 2,840 (64) 1*
Frederick 19,795 (331) 10*
Garrett 2,040 (64) 1*
Harford 16,602 (291) 5*
Howard 19,259 (245) 7*
Kent 1,350 (49) 2*
Montgomery 71,010 (1,562) 51*
Prince George’s 85,239 (1,541) 39*
Queen Anne’s 3,002 (50) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,038 (131) 0*
Somerset 2,613 (40) 0*
Talbot 2,169 (44) 0*
Washington 14,626 (324) 4*
Wicomico 7,700 (172) 0*
Worcester 3,668 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (29) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,024 (3) 0*
10-19 47,545 (6) 1*
20-29 84,476 (42) 1*
30-39 78,953 (104) 6*
40-49 68,646 (283) 5*
50-59 68,575 (799) 32*
60-69 45,658 (1,600) 26*
70-79 25,073 (2,397) 43*
80+ 15,913 (4,206) 102*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 241,080 (4,571) 103*
Male 219,783 (4,871) 113*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 143,282 (3,402) 78*
Asian (NH) 11,136 (321) 11*
White (NH) 162,988 (4,762) 105*
Hispanic 69,805 (830) 19*
Other (NH) 21,468 (100) 1*
Data not available 52,184 (27) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff