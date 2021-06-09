ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 126 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 1% and hospitalizations continue to decline.
More than three million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.95%.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Police Officers Rescue Snapping Turtle Found In Traffic
Hospitalizations went down by 32, now at 243 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 177 are in acute care and 66 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there are 460,863 total confirmed cases and 9,442 deaths.
There are 3,057,322 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,351,273 doses. Of those, 3,293,951 are first doses with 9,030 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,814,384 second doses, 20,699 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 242,938 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 909 in the last day.READ MORE: 61-Year-Old Man Shot In SW Baltimore Early Wednesday
The state reported 71.2% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state reached Gov. Larry Hogan’s goal of 70% by Memorial Day.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread And Vaccinations
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,025
|(210)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,862
|(637)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,771
|(1,622)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|52,967
|(1,212)
|24*
|Calvert
|4,227
|(84)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,347
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,503
|(246)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,311
|(150)
|2*
|Charles
|10,899
|(209)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,840
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,795
|(331)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,040
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,602
|(291)
|5*
|Howard
|19,259
|(245)
|7*
|Kent
|1,350
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,010
|(1,562)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,239
|(1,541)
|39*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,002
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,038
|(131)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,613
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,169
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,626
|(324)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,700
|(172)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,668
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(29)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,024
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,545
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,476
|(42)
|1*
|30-39
|78,953
|(104)
|6*
|40-49
|68,646
|(283)
|5*
|50-59
|68,575
|(799)
|32*
|60-69
|45,658
|(1,600)
|26*
|70-79
|25,073
|(2,397)
|43*
|80+
|15,913
|(4,206)
|102*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|241,080
|(4,571)
|103*
|Male
|219,783
|(4,871)
|113*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Hot Again With Scattered Storms
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|143,282
|(3,402)
|78*
|Asian (NH)
|11,136
|(321)
|11*
|White (NH)
|162,988
|(4,762)
|105*
|Hispanic
|69,805
|(830)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,468
|(100)
|1*
|Data not available
|52,184
|(27)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.