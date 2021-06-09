PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Fire is reportedly showing from the Amazon Warehouse in Perryville, according to the Susquehanna Hose Company.
The office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said a team of Deputy State Fire Marshals are beginning an investigation into the origin of the blaze. Multiple air handlers and solar panels are reportedly involved, officials said.
The extent of the damage is unknown and no injuries have been reported.
