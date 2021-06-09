COVID LATESTPositivity Rate Nears 1%, Metrics Trend Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Heat Wave, humidity, Maryland, Rain, Thunderstorms, Weather, Weather Stories

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another warm day is expected for Wednesday as temperatures are expected to remain in the low 90s.

There is the possibility for an afternoon storm in the forecast. Scattered storms moved across the state on Tuesday. The humidity is still expected to be high.

Relief from the heat is expected to begin on Thursday and last through the weekend. The forecasted high for Friday is 72 degrees and temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s throughout the weekend.

