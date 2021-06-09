BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another warm day is expected for Wednesday as temperatures are expected to remain in the low 90s.
There is the possibility for an afternoon storm in the forecast. Scattered storms moved across the state on Tuesday. The humidity is still expected to be high.
I don't think we'll see as many storms as we did Tuesday but any storms that do pop up this afternoon and evening will be very efficient rainmakers. This means there is an isolated threat for flash flooding. #Baltimore #MDWX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/l3JtH9I0AI
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) June 9, 2021
Relief from the heat is expected to begin on Thursday and last through the weekend. The forecasted high for Friday is 72 degrees and temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s throughout the weekend.
