ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A motions hearing is scheduled in Annapolis Wednesday for the man who pleaded guilty in the 2018 Capital Gazette shooting that left five people dead.
Jarrad Ramos is pleading not criminally responsible for the attack. Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiassen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters died in the shooting.
The 41-year-old pleaded guilty in October 2019 to all 23 counts he faces in connection with the attack on the newsroom.
The jury trial is set to begin later this month.